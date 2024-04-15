Attachment has recruited Universal Music Group’s former global artist & brand partnerships lead Kez Withers as head of live,

Withers will be responsible to helping to expand the agency’s talent bookings for live music, entertainment and events for brands across the B2C and B2B sectors.

The London-based agency said the creation of the new role follows a period of rapid growth in the live sector, with recent projects including Rag’n’Bone Man’s half-time performance at the Guinness Six Nations England v Ireland Rugby match for England Rugby, Sugababes for NYX Cosmetics at The Box, and speaking engagements for Snap and Google.

Withers has a track record of delivering events and campaigns for brands including Coca-Cola, Moet Hennesy and Swarovski. She will lead on all live projects for Attachment, with her remit covering end to end delivery and deployment for performances and speakers across live experiences for brands, festivals and private clients, with responsibility for everything from client to artist management, travel, production and logistics for music festivals and events.

Withers’ previous roles include private & corporate booking agent at Wasserman, representing a talent roster including FKA Twigs, Grace Jones, Liam Gallagher, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Mark Ronson, Ella Eyre, Rag’n’Bone Man, Honey Dijon, Jamie XX, Disclosure and Rudimental

Attachment MD Emma Shuldham said, “Live has been a foundational part of what Attachment has grown into as a culture agency and we’re now in a fantastic growth phase; we’re established in the sector but we needed someone to come in to help build and take it to the next level. Whether it’s programming for beaches at the Cannes Lions Festival, booking conferences in Germany or securing Becky Hill to play to 20,000 people in Dubai, the breadth of what we do requires a specialist who really knows the landscape.”