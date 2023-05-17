Streaming platform Apple Music has expanded its curation efforts into live shows with the launch of new concert discovery features.

Launched yesterday (16 May) on Apple Maps, more than 40 new guides, each curated by Apple Music editors, will highlight the best venues to experience live music in cities such as London, Berlin, Paris, New York City and Los Angeles.

Apple Music Guides will also allow users to browse upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam’s concert discovery module. The app launched the new feature in March 2022, four years after it was acquired by Apple. The feature uses concert information from event recommendation platform Bandsintown.

Meanwhile on Apple Music, the new Set Lists space will showcase a selection of major tours, enabling users to listen to setlists and read about the productions. For the first time on the app, fans will also be able to browse artists’ upcoming shows in their area by launching Shazam’s concert discovery module.