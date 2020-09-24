Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) CEO Paul Reed (pictured) said the measures announced today by chancellor Rishi Sunak do not go far enough.

“While the extension to the VAT cut is welcome, these measures are not even a band aid for a sector that remains severely wounded,” said Reed.

Sunak announced measures including a Job Support Scheme, which will replace the furlough scheme when it ends on 31 October. To be eligible, an employee must work at least 33% of their normal hours. In total an employee will receive 77% of their full pay, with the government paying 22.5%.

Continued Reed, “Festivals support 85,000 jobs in the UK and our most recent member surveys suggest redundancies of at least 50.5% across the sector, some of which have unfortunately already taken place.

“With the sector still not generating any income at all this year, many employers will simply not be in a position to pay 55% of their employees’ salaries to access the support offered by the Government’s new job support scheme.

“This remains a broad-brush approach, and we urgently need targeted support.

“We are awaiting the outcome of Cultural Recovery Fund applications on 5 October and this will determine if the independent festival sector will in fact receive the support that it urgently requires.”