The Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) has announced that the 2020 edition of its annual conference will be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AFO Conference has been running for over 30 years, bringing together over 200 delegates representing dozens of festivals for a weekend of key speakers, panels, debates, showcases and networking opportunities.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘almost entirely wiped out’ the 2020 festival season, the decision was made to postpone the AFO conference.

The Conference has been rescheduled for February 2021 (date to be announced), with a possible smaller gathering being held on 14 November 2020. The smaller gathering will be streamed via Zoom for those who cannot attend.

Delegate passes booked for the 2020 conference will be valid for the new 2021 date, or will be fully refundable if the ticket holder is unable to attend.

The AFO said in a statement: “AFO apologises for any inconvenience caused but as organisers and other readers will, we’re sure, understand these difficult decisions are not being made lightly.

“We look forward to seeing you soon, either for a day if permitted or on a screen and next year at your festivals.”