The O2 will see the opening of free-to-access, purpose-built, gaming space Virgin Media Gamepad today, 30 June.

The latest development in a naming rights partnership brokered in 2007 by AEG Global Partnerships and O2, the gaming space will enhance the presence of the Virgin Media brand at The O2 following the Virgin Media and O2 merger in 2021.

The Virgin Media Gamepad will provide gaming pods equipped with Xbox Series X consoles, a dedicated space enabling group gaming for Virgin Media broadband and O2 customers, and a streaming studio that will host leading gaming talent who will livestream from the venue.

Virgin Media director of partnerships & sponsorship Gareth Griffiths said, “In recent years there’s been a real shift in gaming, with more people than ever coming together to play socially as well as in communities online, and what better place for the ultimate gaming experience than the UK’s most iconic entertainment venue, The O2.

AEG Global EVP partnerships Paul Samuels said, “With The O2 at the forefront of music, entertainment and leisure, bringing gaming into the venue feels like the natural next step, and the ideal way to showcase the very best of our partnership with Virgin Media O2. This partnership sets the bar for what a great commercial relationship looks like, and we are excited for this latest phase to begin, with better connectivity enhancing the visitor experience at the world’s best venue even further.”