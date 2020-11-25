Premiership rugby union club Wasps Rugby FC has appointed 73 Media as the club’s first Virtual Events Supplier for the 2020/21 season.

The partnership will see 73 Media deliver virtual networking events for the club’s partners and clients.

73 Media has a longstanding relationship with the Coventry-based rugby club having previously been involved in its hospitality programme, and sponsored players Matt Symons and Nizaam Carr.

Wasps chief commercial officer Adam Benson said, “During these unprecedented times we’ve had to come up with creative solutions and it is great to be able to work with a company like 73 Media to help deliver these.”

73 Media MD Ed Tranter added, “As organisers of The Rugby Show we already have a huge affinity and passion for the sport, and we are looking forward to helping the Wasps team deliver exciting new routes to engage with fans and partners alike.”