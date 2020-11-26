Youth music conference Off The Record, which is aimed at 16-25 year-olds who want to work in the music industry, will offer participants the opportunity to have a track critiqued by an industry panel, and book one-to-one meetings with speakers.

The two-day online event will also offer an opportunity to feature alongside some of Scotland’s leading artists by uploading a performance to The Scotsman Sessions. Attendees will receive a voucher from digital music distribution service EmuBands worth £24.95, which will allow them to release a single across streaming and download platforms.

Taking place online 4-5 December, the event is supported by Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative and features 14 panels as well as workshops on digital releases, photography, music publishing and collaborating remotely. Event partners include PRS Foundation, Youth Music, Academy of Music & Sound and Association of Independent Music (AIM).

“Off The Record does an amazing job of bringing together the next generation of music makers and forward-thinking professionals in Scotland, to create very special moments,” says Jude McArdle membership manager, Association of Independent Music (AIM). “Its core mission aligns perfectly with our work at AIM – providing a gateway to success in the music industry through knowledge, business-building skills, community and contacts.”

The event’s speaker including hip-hop promoter Chris Stillie from The Dojo Aberdeen, PRS Foundation grants and programmes manager Elizabeth Sills, Clyde Built Radio producer & programmer Rose Manson and The Go 2 Agency founder Shauni Caballero.

Off The Record coordinator Kitt Carr said the conference aims to provide as many opportunities for attendees to connect as they would at a physical event: “Meeting people is crucial when looking to establish a career in the music industry, the virtual event allows us to encompass more networking opportunities into the programme for attendees at all career stages.”

EmuBands head of artist relations & marketing Toni Malyn said, “Off The Record is an invaluable resource for young musicians and their teams, and it is great that they’re able to continue with the event virtually during this uncertain time.”