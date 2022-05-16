Isle of Wight Festival, Boomtown, Parklife, Boardmasters, Reading & Leeds, End of the Road and Standon Calling are among 105 UK festivals to have signed up to the Association of Independent Festival’s Safer Spaces campaign.

The relaunched campaign, which was first rolled out in May 2017, has been created to tackle sexual violence at festivals. It involves an updated charter of best practice alongside a new awareness and education campaign.

The revived initiative’s charter was developed with guidance from experts at Rape Crisis England And Wales, Good Night Out, Safe Gigs For Women, Girls Against and UN Women.

AIF said that by signing up to the initiative, festival organisers are reiterating their commitment to delivering a safe environment for audiences, performers, and workforce, and to taking a survivor-led approach underpinned by policies, procedures, and training.

The charter states that all allegations of sexual harassment, assault and violence will be taken seriously, acted upon promptly and investigated. This is supplemented by a commitment to clear, robust reporting and disclosure procedures, including how to report incidents onsite and post event.

AIF said festival policies will include relevant health guidance and connections to local services, and the campaign will feature advice on how to be an active bystander including the ‘5 D’s’ of Bystander Intervention devised by Right To Be (Direct, Delegate, Distract, Document and Delay).

In addition, the festivals will actively promote the principle of consent regarding sexual activity onsite at events, defining consent as “someone engaging in sexual activity if they agree by choice, and they have the freedom and capacity to make that choice” and reiterating that consent can be revoked at any time.

Participating festivals will share key messages on social media across a 24-hour period from 9am today, 16 May, and will also display key messages onsite this summer at events.

There will also be a resource hub linking to all partner organisations, up to date advice, guidance and best practice examples of what festivals are doing on the ground.

An AIF survey of festival attendees, conducted at the end of the 2019 season, found 98.7% of respondents had not experienced sexual assault or harassment at any festival that year – some 2,283 respondents, 68.83% of which identified as female.

AIF membership & operations coordinator Phoebe Rodwell said, “The original Safer Spaces campaign has had a positive impact across festivals for music fans and festival staff alike. Festivals are microcosms of society and sexual violence is a problem that persists in our society. Our understanding and approaches to tackling the issue are evolving all the time. That’s why it’s important that we renew the Safer Spaces campaign in 2022 with up-to-date messaging, resources and practices, to prevent sexual violence and promote a survivor-led approach, helping festival organisers to fulfil their duty of care at events.”

Rape Crisis England and Wales media & communications Officer Kelly Bennaton said, “The AIF Safer Spaces Charter acknowledges the importance of dedicated training, awareness raising, and the provision of specialist support services for survivors. Festival goers deserve to know that if they report sexual assault they will be listened to and believed, and that those working on site are equipped to handle all reports with knowledge and empathy. They also deserve to know that festivals are taking a proactive approach in preventing sexual assault, and that abusive behaviour will not be tolerated. We’re pleased to have worked with AIF on developing this charter, and hope that the wider festival industry will follow its lead.”