The Welsh Government is calling on businesses that have been forced to close or operate differently as a result of Covid-related restrictions to tap into its £650 million business support package.

As businesses need to have registered with their local authorities in October or later in order to receive the payments, Welsh Government is urging firms that have not yet done so to take action now so they do not miss out.

Last month, the Welsh Government announced an additional £200m package to help firms through to the end of March.

Under the support package, eligible businesses with a rates value of less than £12,000 would be entitled to receive £6,000 for the December to March period.

Firms with a rateable value below £150,000 would be entitled to £10,000 for the same period of time. The money is to help cover costs like rent, utilities and insurance.

This funding is on top of support from Welsh Government’s £180 million sector specific fund for tourism, tourism and hospitality businesses which received more than 8,000 applications before closing on 29 January.

Businesses that have received a payment via their local authority since the firebreak in October do not need to take further action but the Welsh Government estimates t there are thousands of eligible businesses that might not yet have registered for this support.

Economy minister Ken Skates said, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have ensured more than £1.75 billion has reached the banks accounts of businesses to help them deal with the ongoing economic impact of coronavirus.

“Eligible firms that pay non-domestic rates and have registered with their local authority since the firebreak in October should receive further support automatically so do not need to take further action. However, we know that too many firms have not yet registered. I urge those business owners to take action now so they can receive what they are entitled to.”