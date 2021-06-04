Outdoor concerts, festivals and sporting events can resume in Wales from 7 June, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

However, there has been no update on when crowds will be allowed to return indoors.

Restrictions permit up to 10,000 people seated or up to 4,000 standing at an approved outdoor event.

Welsh Government first minister Mark Drakeford (pictured) said that the decision was made as the risk of infection is “significantly less outdoors than it is indoors”.

“This is why we are phasing in the changes in this three-week cycle,” he said.

“This will allow more people to enjoy events outdoors and take advantage of the Welsh summer, while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme to all adults.”

First minister Drakeford noted caution and that he would not rush the reopening of the Welsh economy and said the restrictions would be reviewed next on 21 June.