Viagogo, a ticket reselling website, has released a statement regarding ticket sales and the coronavirus.

A number of gigs, events and festivals have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, causing many music fans to become concerned with whether or not they will be able to get a refund on tickets they have bought.

The company said in its statement that it is taking the impact of the coronavirus on live events ‘very seriously’, especially as it affects those who use the website to buy and sell tickets.

Viagogo said: “If an event is cancelled – you do not have to do anything. We will contact you. You will be entitled to a full refund.

“If an event has been postponed or rescheduled – you do not have to do anything. We will contact you regarding the new date as soon as it is announced.

“All events are considered valid unless there has been an official announcement stating the event has been cancelled.”

The company said that customer satisfaction is its ‘highest priority’, and that anyone feeling ill should take ‘precautionary steps’ when attending an event in any region.