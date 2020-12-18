Having been postponed in 2020, independent Americana and country music festival Black Deer will return on 18-20 June next year with Van Morrison headlining.

Other new additions to the line-up include Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty, and Dylan Earl.

Run by Black Deer Live, the event was founded by Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling in 2018. It attracted 3,000 people in its first year and 10,000 the following year. Next year will be the first time it has run over three days.

The festival will, once again, take place in at Eridge Park, Kent. The park is owned by Christopher Nevill the Marquess of Abergavenny, and is licensed to accommodate 30,000 people. Organisers were expecting around 17,000 for the 2020 event.

Among the other acts to play the six-stage festival in 2021 are Wilco, The Waterboys, Saving Grace FT Robert Plant, Lucinda Williams, The Dead South and Imelda May.

The event’s organisers said they are committed to giving 1,500 tickets to the 2021 festival to NHS key workers. Weekend tickets are priced £173.