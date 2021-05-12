Aser Ventures’ streaming platform LiveNow will livestream both the Heineken Cup and Challenge Cup finals as part of a multi-territory deal.

Both matches, which will be broadcasted by BT Sport and played in front of 10,000 fans at Twickenham Stadium (cap. 82,000), will be pay-per-view (PPV) and can be watched by LiveNow users for 30 days subsequent days.

It will be the first-time supporters have been inside Twickenham since 6 December when 2,000 fans watched England play France in the Autumn Nations Cup.

LiveNow, which launched last year, has previously acquired broadcasted events for the Belgian football Pro League, Italian second-tier Serie B, Australia vs India test matches and the Big Bash League.

The Challenge Cup final between Montpellier and Leicester Tigers on 21 May and the Heineken Cup final between Toulouse and La Rochelle on 22 May are priced at €14.99 (£12.90) each or €19.99 (£17.20) for both.