Belgium’s Tomorrowland (cap. 70,000), the biggest electronic dance music festival in the world, is to come to Thailand in 2026.

Thailand will become the first ASEAN country to host Tomorrowland, and the event could be returning to Thailand for a decade as part of a wider scheme to make Thailand a festival and event destination for tourists.

Japan’s music festival Summer Sonic (35,000) will also come to Thailand in 2026, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke confirmed. The Southeast Asian country has reportedly also been in talks to host events such as Formula E.

Tomorrowland, organised by We Are One World, sells 400,000 tickets for the last two weekends of July in Belgium. Since its debut in 2005, Tomorrowland has hosted spin-off events such as TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, Tomorrowland in Brazil, and Tomorrowland Winter in France.