The Department of Culture Media and Sport has confirmed to Access that The BRIT Awards at The O2 arena resulted in no cases of Covid-19 despite 4,500 people attending the event without social distancing.

Taking place on 11 May, The BRITs was the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience without social distancing. The ceremony was part of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) and saw 2,500 tickets gifted to key workers.

As reported yesterday, overall just 15 cases of Covid-19 were recorded after 58,000 people attended ERP events including Blossoms at Sefton Park and the FA Cup Final.

