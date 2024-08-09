The Metropolitan Police said Taylor Swift’s five show run at London’s Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) from 15-20 August will not be effected following the cancellation of the singer’s three shows at Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium due to the discovery of a planned terrorist attack at one of the gigs.

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London. As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review,” said a Met spokesperson.

Speaking on LBC, policing minister Diana Johnson said, “Clearly, the police will be looking at all the intelligence and making decisions, they risk assess every event that happens in this country.”

The three sold-out Austrian shows, part of the European leg of Swift’s Eras Tour that commenced in Paris in May, had seen around 200,000 tickets sold.

The 19-year-old prime suspect in an alleged plot to launch an attack during Swift’s three-night run of shows at the Vienna stadium has been named as Beran A. According to Austrian security officials, he had collected chemicals with the intention of building a bomb and had recently sworn an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State online, stating an intention to kill as many people as he could.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the head of Austria’s Directorate for Protection of the State and Intelligence, said the suspect’s aim was to kill himself and a large crowd of people by driving a car into a crowd of ticketless fans outside the arena and attacking them with machetes. Beran A confessed to the plans soon after being arrested.

Two other suspects have been arrested; a 17 year-old who had begun working at the Ernst Happel stadium days before the shows were cancelled, and a 15 year-old boy who is not thought to have played an active role in the plot.

Taylor Swift’s eight summer shows at Wembley Stadium will boost the capital’s economy by £300 million, according to Mayor of London office calculations using UKInbound’s Tourism Statistics.

London is to host more dates of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour than any other city in the world, with nearly 700,000 people attending the Wembley Stadium shows.

The capital saw Swift’s first summer 2024 performance at the London venue on 21 June, accompanied by city-wide activity including murals, a special Tube map, a ‘Taylor trail’ and a series of associated events.