News that a successful vaccine will soon be available has provided a much-needed boost to the UK as it endures a second national lockdown.

Planning is now underway to administer the vaccine, which will be arranged at mass vaccination centres across the country with the aim being to inoculate 5,000 people each day.

It has been reported that the NHS is planning to use stadiums and other venues including exhibition centres and town halls as vaccination centres, with temperature checking and space for recovery time factored into the plans.

It is another example of how the events industry is stepping up to support the national effort in the fight against Covid-19.

Among the stadiums to have served as testing facilities are Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, Stoke City FC’s bet365 Stadium, Twickenham Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Is your venue being used as a vaccination centre? Get in touch with Chris Barrett, editor, Access All Areas, on cbarrett@mashmedia.net