Site Equip, a portable toilet company, has announced that it has raised £5,662 for the company’s charity of the year.

The chosen charity was St Michael’s Hospice is a palliative care hospice based in North Hampshire.

The company raised the money through a range of fundraising activities throughout the year including: Bake Off competitions; a charity race night; a charity football match; a 10K running race; a jewellery course; and volunteer present-wrapping. The company also donated portable toilets to all the events throughout the year.