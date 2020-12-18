Lost your password?

Arts Council England (ACE) said the deadline to apply for the second round of Cultural Recovery Fund grants is 26 January at noon. Applications can be submitted from 6 January.

ACE said it has up to £250 million to distribute. Applications can be made for any amount between £25,000 and £3m.

Commercial, for-profit, organisations can apply for grants up to £1m, and this includes any money that has been received in the previous round.

The organisation said the investment is to support cultural organisations as they transition back to a viable and sustainable operating model during April-June 2021. Full eligibility criteria can be found here.

The announcement follows a recent £13m round of funding by the Scottish Government, and some £60 million in grants being delivered through the Capital Kickstart Fund, with the Alexandra Palace to receive £2,967,600.

