Arts Council England (ACE) said the deadline to apply for the second round of Cultural Recovery Fund grants is 26 January at noon. Applications can be submitted from 6 January.

ACE said it has up to £250 million to distribute. Applications can be made for any amount between £25,000 and £3m.

Commercial, for-profit, organisations can apply for grants up to £1m, and this includes any money that has been received in the previous round.

The organisation said the investment is to support cultural organisations as they transition back to a viable and sustainable operating model during April-June 2021. Full eligibility criteria can be found here.

The announcement follows a recent £13m round of funding by the Scottish Government, and some £60 million in grants being delivered through the Capital Kickstart Fund, with the Alexandra Palace to receive £2,967,600.