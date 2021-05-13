London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that it would be UEFA’s loss if it decides not to host the upcoming Champions League final at Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000).

After it was announced the final between Chelsea and Manchester City on 29 May would be moved from Istanbul, Wembley and Portgual have been tipped as the main destinations, with Porto’s Estadio do Dragao the most likely venue.

Discussions with UEFA this week saw the UK Government fail to provide quarantine exemptions for around 2,000 media and guests, leaving the governing body to press ahead with plans to stage the match in Portugal.

Portugal will be placed on the UK’s green-list for travel, meaning UK supporters will not have to quarantine upon their return. The final was originally moved from Istanbul due to Turkey being placed on the red-list.

Wembley is scheduled to host the Championship play-off final on the same day, but the EFL is likely to consider moving the match if asked by UEFA.

When asked about the decision Khad said, “I think health and safety takes priority over looking after VIPs. I understand the challenges UEFA have with their dignitaries and I understand it’s a tough decision for them. But, if the choice is a risk of the virus coming to London and spreading – which is a real concern the Government has – or the game taking place elsewhere, then that’s a decision for UEFA.

“What I’m saying to UEFA is we can hold it in London. We can have 22,500 fans – it would be great for City fans to come to London as it’s cheaper and it would be great for Chelsea fans of course to come to London. It would be a great, great evening.”

Khan also confirmed that fans will be able to watch all of England’s UEFA’s Euro 2020 matches at a fan park in Trafalgar Square this summer. With England’s first two matches coming before social distancing measures are lifted, key workers will be granted exclusive access to the fan zone, which will have a reduced capacity of 750.

Khan said after the first two group games, it is hoped the fan park can host up to 9,500 fans per game. He said, “I cannot think of anything more exciting than thousands of people coming together to cheer the England team on to glory.”