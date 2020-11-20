The Government has announces a £300 million Sport Winter Survival Package that will be distributed among 11 UK spectator sports with the aim of protecting their immediate future.

The funding primarily consists of loans to national governing bodies and teams throughout England, with Rugby Union, horse racing, women’s football, the lower tiers of National League football, Rugby League, motorsport, tennis, netball, basketball, ice hockey, badminton and greyhound racing to benefit.

Rugby Union will receive more than any other sport, with £135m, while Rugby League has been allocated £12m.

The top four divisions of English football will not receive funding. However, the sport will receive £28m; £10m is allocated to clubs in the National League steps 1-2; National League steps 3-6 will get £14m; and the Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship £3m.

A total of £40m has been set aside for horse racing, the Lawn Tennis Association will receive £5m, and owners/operators of major motorsport circuits Silverstone, Goodwood, The British Automobile Racing Club and MotorSport Vision will get a share of the sport’s £6m allocation.

Other sports to benefit include netball (£4m), basketball (£4m), ice hockey (£4m) and badminton (£2m).

Oliver Dowden secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said, “Sports clubs are the beating hearts of their communities, and this £300m boost will help them survive this difficult winter period.

“We promised to stand by sports when we had to postpone fans returning. We are doing just that by delivering another £300m on top of existing business support schemes.

“Britain is a sports powerhouse, and this Government will do everything we can to help our precious sports and clubs make it through Covid-19.”