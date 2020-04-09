The Royal Albert Hall has launched a season of free, livestreamed shows direct from artists living rooms.

#RoyalAlbertHome begins today, 9 April, with a gig by Rufus Wainwright. Other musicians on the billing include singer Alfie Boe, Idlewild frontman Roddy Woombie, indie songwriter Baxter Dury and more.

The shows will be free of charge, but with the option to donate to the venue.

The Hall will also present at-home versions of shows which have had to be cancelled, ensuring that the talent and practice that went into developing these events can be shared with the world.

Following an enhanced screening of British comedy-drama Brassed Off on Wednesday 15 April, conductor Moritz Gnann will present Isata Kanneh-Mason and Eldbjørg Hemsing performing Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Saint-Saëns (Sat 18 Apr). Robin Ince, Dr Helen Czerski and Steve Backshall are also joined by a host of special guests for Sea Shambles (Sun 17 May).

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “The Hall has always been a place where people come together at times of national crisis. Right now that isn’t possible, but we want to keep the venue’s spirit alive, and provide something that will cheer you, inspire you or just distract you during this difficult time.

“These events will reflect the diversity of the shows that we put on each month, allowing audiences not just to spend an evening with a favourite artist, but also to discover new favourites and try something different, whether that’s genre-hopping singer-songwriters, award-winning spoken word, or world-class classical music.”