The 3,500-capacity Forum Birmingham, renovated by Global Venues, is to be opened this summer.

Located at Dale End, the venue site is steeped in history having started as the Ballroom in 1964, before becoming the Top Rank Suite, followed by the Hummingbird in the 1980s and then most recently Carling Academy Birmingham in the 2000s.

Forum Birmingham owners Global Venues said it will work with national promoters AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, Kilimanjaro Live and Cream, as well as local Birmingham promoters Leftfoot, Shadow City and Foliée, to book shows at the venue.

Following the venue’s restoration, a new sound system is to be installed by d&b audiotechnik, with visuals provided by local supplier DMX Productions, which has previously worked on Glastonbury (cap. 147,000) and Global Gathering (55,000).

Global Venues director of business operations Billy Chauhan said, “Prior to the pandemic, a quarter of a million people in the West Midlands worked in the culture, media and night time industries and the relaunch of this historic venue in Birmingham will help to refuel this damaged part of our local economy.”

He added, “We’re also extremely passionate about preserving Birmingham’s musical heritage and our work culminates with Forum Birmingham.”

Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO Michael Kill said, “The club scene is a huge part of British culture and heritage spanning decades. We need to preserve it so that future generations can share the experience and pursue careers and opportunities within this sector for years to come.

“At the moment our clubs are fighting to survive during the pandemic so it’s really inspirational that Forum Birmingham will reopen saving a cultural institution in the city and giving the local industry a much-needed shot of confidence.”

Global Venues announced a ticketing partnership for Forum Birmingham with Resident Advisor, which in a statement said, “In the current climate, it is heartening to see venues like this rising from the ashes and helping to preserve the UK’s musical heritage.

“Forum Birmingham will create prosperity in the local area and support the music and hospitality industries. Forum’s music programming is diverse, exciting and forward-facing and we are proud to be affiliated with such an epic musical offering. RA will provide Forum with its own branded white label platform through which tickets will be sold, as well as offering tickets through the main RA site.”