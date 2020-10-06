Event infrastructure supplier Qdos Event Hire is expanding its UK operation with a new office in Glasgow and the appointment of Jonathan Reid as regional manager.

Reid, who has 28 years’ experience in the events industry, is tasked with developing the business throughout Scotland and the north of England. He is vice-chair of NOEA Scotland and is regularly involved with the Event Industry Forum.

Commenting on his appointment, James Thomas, managing director of Qdos Event Hire said, “Extending our reach nationally has been part of our long-term ambitions for the business for some time now. Jonathan’s reputation and dedication are very much aligned with Qdos’ commitment to delivering high quality products and excellent customer service and he’s already proving to be a superb addition.”

Recent Qdos projects include the delivery of cabins and toilets to golfing events held in the north of England, including the Ladies Scottish Open, Scottish Open, Ladies Amateur Championship and Men’s Amateur Championship.