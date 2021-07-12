Tim Benson, chair of Powerful Thinking spotlights Prolectric, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of off-grid, renewable lighting and power solutions to the construction, infrastructure and festivals sectors – which is also listed as one of Powerful Thinking’s Sustainable Energy Suppliers.

With fuel efficiency becoming ever more of a priority as industries prepare for new legislation that will double the price of red diesel from early 2022, Beson looks at how Prolectric product range and ethos can help clients reduce consumption, carbon emissions and other vexing issues such as noise bleed and refuelling logistics, that surround conventional power provision.

With Government legislation set to double the price of red diesel and some biofuels from 1 April 2022, never has it been more critical for event organisers to explore solutions to reduce their fuel consumption. With this in mind, I am devoting this month’s blog to supplier Prolectric, who recently registered with Powerful Thinking as a sustainable energy supplier.

Prolectric is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of off-grid, renewable lighting and power solutions to the construction, infrastructure and festivals sectors. Their solar and mobile battery storage products offer organisers a practical means of reducing their dependence on polluting fossil fuels and enabling them to achieve their carbon reduction targets.

A Prolectric spokesperson described their primary business goal as “Accelerating the change to a more sustainable future for businesses, communities and the planet”. On a practical note, they go on to state that their product range eradicates so many of the vexing issues that surround conventional power and site lighting solutions, for example noise bleed, refuelling logistics and harmful tailpipe emissions.

Prolectric is constantly developing its technology and product ranges and, as a result has recently launched its integrated solar hybrid generator, namely the ProPower, a rental spec, mobile off-grid power solution. The ProPower packs the latest solar and LI-ion battery storage technology into a compact trailer – making it a clean, cost effective and easy to deploy hybrid generator. It can significantly cut fuel usage, reportedly by up to 90%, and, in turn, reduces both GHG and tailpipe emissions. The ProPower hybrid system comes with a 22kVA generator, a 15kVA inverter system, integrated solar PV and 35kWhs of battery storage.

Its solar lighting towers, which are proving particularly popular in the world of Film and TV location shoots, are flying out the doors. They include the award-winning ProLight – the only mobile solar lighting tower that operates all year round, even in challenging winter conditions. It comes with a 7.5m telescopic mast, can provide 550m2 coverage at a minimum lux level of 20, and outputs between 10,000 to 40,000 lumens. For more information, visit https://www.prolectric.co.uk“

This guest blog originally appeared in the 2021 Vision: 2025 newsletter.