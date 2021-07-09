Some 30% of ticket buyers for major events, such as festivals and concerts, are more likely to purchase ticket insurance since the pandemic struck, but many do not know what the optional cover insures against or that some promoters would be obliged to compensate them in the event of a cancellation regardless of whether they have purchased insurance.

The survey of 2000 people by UK consumer group Which? found 41% of respondents believed they would be covered if a national lockdown meant the event could not go ahead as planned, while 35% thought they would be covered if the event could not go ahead due to the event being in a local lockdown area.

Some 27% also thought they would be covered if they were told to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace app.

In all of the above cases guidance suggests ticket holders should be refunded regardless of whether they bought insurance.

Which? looked at five ticket insurers used by some of the biggest ticketing sites. Almost all of the policies it examined covered consumers if they test positive for coronavirus – but only 25% of people thought that would be the case.

The consumer campaigner said XCover, used by AEG-owned AXS, had the most comprehensive cover across the categories – refunding customers in all the scenarios Which? looked at.

Aside from TicketPlan and AXS, all other insurance and guarantee providers Which? looked at do not cover consumers if they are told to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace app. Booking Protect, a guarantee used by Festicket, says consumers would need a positive test to get a refund in this scenario.

If one of the party tests positive for coronavirus meaning the group no longer wanted to attend, only TicketPlan, Vista Insurance (used by Skiddle) and XCover (used by AXS) would allow them to claim for a refund.

Eventim’s insurance provider, Great Lakes Insurance, specifically states that it does not cover any Covid-related claims.

Which? consumer rights expert Adam French said consumers should remember that if an event is cancelled or postponed due to lockdown rules, primary ticket sellers have to offer a refund.