The London International Horse Show, which was scheduled to take place from 15-20 December at Olympia, has been cancelled.

Organisers say they have reluctantly come to the decision to cancel 2020’s event after it became clear it would not be possible with Covid-19 restrictions.

They said they had looked at ‘multiple scenarios’ to try to stage the indoor event safely, but that it was not possible “given the commercial implications of the government social distancing guidelines and the numerous additional Covid-19 safety requirements.”

Olympia feature events including the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, the Olympia Grand Prix, the Puissance, the FEI Dressage World Cup and the FEI Driving World Cup qualifiers will not be held in 2020.

The 2021 edition of Olympia, The London International Horse Show will return from Wednesday 15 – Monday 20 December.

Simon Brooks-Ward, Show Director, said: “My father, together with Clarion Events, started the Olympia Horse Show in 1972 and it has run every year since, meaning that this year would have been our 49th show.

“My brothers and I have attended every Show and therefore I completely empathise with the sadness felt by our visitors, who will not be cheering, laughing, and clapping in the Grand Hall this year. I also understand the disappointment felt by our competitors, officials, sponsors and particularly our trade stand exhibitors, who would have been particularly looking forward to the Christmas boost that Olympia gives them.

“Olympia holds a special place in the equestrian world’s hearts. Generations of families have held their Christmas parties at the Show and many will not be able to imagine a Christmas without a visit to Olympia. However, we are looking forward to being back in 2021, with a bumper Show to celebrate our 50th anniversary.

“I am extremely grateful for the supportive messages we have received from the equestrian community over the summer and am only sorry that we are unable to be with them at Olympia this Christmas.”