Matthew Phillip, executive director of Europe’s largest free street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival, is to be a guest speaker at free online conference Let’s Talk About Music.

Organised by UK record labels association the BPI and the Official Charts Company, Let’s Talk About Music will see Phillip discuss the first online edition of the carnival, in the form of a series of free live streamed events, titled Notting Hill Carnival Access All Areas.

Phillip will be interviewed by broadcaster and columnist Jasmine Dotiwala, and the hour-long session will end with a Q&A, during which the online audience will be able to participate.

The third edition of Let’s Talk About Music will take place at 5pm on 26 August, and is free to attend, with sign up here.

Previous contributors to the Let’s Talk About Music series include music critic Pete Paphides, and broadcaster and London’s Night Czar, Amy Lamé.