The Garden at Kentish Town, billed as the biggest outdoor space in North London with a 1,000sqm site, is to open on 24 June for sports event screenings, food, comedy and other live entertainment activity.

A sister site to the Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden, the venue will have a 950 capacity, two 12-metre bars, eight international food traders and two LED screens that will show all Euro 2020 matches from launch followed by Wimbledon and other sports events.

The site will feature AstroTurf, German beer tables, karaoke booths, gaming areas, table tennis, beer pong and gladiator duals. It also plans to host bottomless brunches, music events, Drag Bingo and Oktoberfest celebrations.

Covid safety measures include cashless table service, socially distanced tables and the installation of hand sanitising stations.

Operators of the venue’s street food concessions include Get the Greek, Cafe Pacifico, Pizza Sorentino, Win & Lily Oriental and others yet to be announced.

The Garden at Kentish Town co-owner Ben Wilson said, “We hope the site will bring a much needed, Covid-safe outdoor space to this part of the capital and have a packed diary of events, brunches and entertainment to keep everyone happy.”