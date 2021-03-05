July will see the launch of a new 5,000-capacity, two-day, festival in the outskirts of Liverpool.

With three stages and a line-up including Jeff Mills, Ben Klock, Rebekah and Lucy, Nastia, The One In The Woods festival will take place from July 17-18 at Orell Hill Wood.

The independent festival, which will primarily focus on techno, drum & bass and house acts, has been launched by The One Promotions, which consists of David Potter, Oli Neill, Jord Curtis, Franco Meza and Mike Rawlinson.

The One Promotions was formed in 2019 but Covid-19 meant a proposed launch event in a central Liverpool venue had to be cancelled.

Neill said, “We anticipated the need for socially distant space post Covid, therefore although financially challenging we took the initiative to expand outdoors. We secured the exclusive contract on a newly licensed 5,000-capacity site with strong access links. With train stations and bus stops within walking distance of the site, as well as extensive car parking facilities, the venue is a perfect environment for us to bring our brand into Liverpool.”

Weekend tickets are priced £65.