The NEC Group has appointed Darren Moore as general manager of the 4,000-capacity Bradford Live, the group’s latest venue.

Moore has previously worked at the Bonus Arena Hull, York Barbican and First Direct Arena Leeds. As GM, he will oversee all aspects of the venue’s operations, including event planning, client relations and staff management.

Bradford Live, which opens in Spring/Summer 2024, forms part of Bradford’s development as the UK City of Culture for 2025.

The venue is being transformed from a 1930s city centre former cinema and theatre. The ballroom will become a 500-person capacity space for conferencing and banqueting, while the double-height main auditorium will be reinstated as the live events venue.

NEC Group currently owns and operates NEC Birmingham, ICC Birmingham, Vox Conference Venue, Uitlita Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena. It also operates service brands; national ticketing agency, The Ticket Factory; Amadeus catering and Amplify hospitality.

Moore said, “This is such an exciting opportunity to bring this historic venue back to life and attract even more events to the region, I am eager to build and lead a team dedicated to delivering amazing experiences for our guests and the wider Bradford community, who can expect top music acts from the British, Asian and international music scenes, comedians and family entertainment with catering to suit everyone – a la carte dining through to street food, vegan to halal.”