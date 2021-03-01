Depeche Mode, The Chemical Brothers and Frank Turner are among many UK artists who have leant their weight to the call for a Government-backed cancellation insurance scheme.

Following a YouGov survey that showed that half of the UK population want to go to a live event this summer, while 75% believe live events are critical to British culture, Tim Thornhill, director of Tysers Entertainment and Sport Division and live entertainment insurance industry veterans Bob Taylor and John Silcock, said they are working closely with live music industry umbrella organisation LIVE and insurance industry colleagues to urge the Government to work with industry to find a solution.

Numerous Tysers artist clients including Jools Holland, Robert Plant, Amy MacDonald (pictured), Sir Cliff Richard, Johnny Marr and Judas Priest have issued statements calling on the Government to take action.

Robert Plant said, “We all desperately want the UK Live Industry back on its feet again, so we can enjoy our favourite bands or sport event. Yet without insurance to cover these events, these things can’t happen. So please, can the PM tell us why he won’t help an industry that contributes billions to the UK Economy each year?

We’re not asking for any money, just a commitment to help if Covid ever strikes again. We don’t want a hand-out, we just need a hand up.. to help us get back on the stage. I’ve spent 55 years performing in halls, clubs, theatres and concerts halls across the UK. Now we’re in unchartered waters, soon there will be nowhere left to play. So I’m lending my voice to this campaign in the hope that the Government will see sense and lend support before many of our beloved music venues disappear forever”.

Amy MacDonald added, “When people attend a gig they buy a ticket, turn up and enjoy the show. What they don’t always understand is the months of preparation that went on behind the scenes to get to that particular point. Thousands of emails and phone calls, meetings, site visits and not to mention huge amounts of money spent to just get to a point where the tickets are on sale.

Another important aspect of preparing for a show is the need to insure the event but it’s now impossible to get any insurance to cover these shows. As we have seen from the recent cancellation of Glastonbury, the live industry cannot even plan to start up again because it is too much of a risk without any insurance. The live industry has been put on hold for nearly a year and with no date for a return and no chance to even plan a return, the industry is facing near catastrophe without adequate government support. Nobody wants to live in a world without live music.”