Stress management, anxiety and depression are among the issues addressed in the Music Managers Forum (MMF) newly updated The MMF Guide To Mental Health free online resource.

The guide was originally made available in 2017 in partnership with music charities Music Support and Help Musicians. MMF said the new, expanded, version, co-authored with Sam Parker of specialist music mental health consultants Parker Consulting and co-founder of Music Support, is tailored specifically at the well-being concerns of modern day music managers and includes detailed chapters on areas including Stress Management, Imposter Syndrome, Anxiety & Depression and Alcoholism & Drug Dependency and Healthy Boundaries.

Featuring an introduction from MMF chair and Biffy Clyro manager, Paul Craig, and closing words from David Joseph, chairman & CEO, Universal Music UK, the guide also includes a full directory of professional support services and signposting to further reading and detailed expertise.

Craig said, “Managers and artists often experience extreme stress, with a myriad of highs and lows, which has only recently been properly recognised and which the pandemic has exacerbated and placed immense focus on. The more we talk openly and candidly about these pressures, the better the safeguarding and guidance everyone will be able to provide in the coming years.”

The guide is available to download here.