The Met Police said a new venue operator should replace Academy Music Group (AMG) if O2 Academy Brixton (cap. 4,921) is to reopen again following the crowd crush which claimed two lives last December.

During the second and final day of a licensing hearing yesterday (12 September), the Met said it did not have confidence in AMG despite Lambeth Council barrister Horatio Waller QC saying the operator had performed a “complete overhaul” of its security procedures.

The Grade II-listed building had its licence suspended following the incident that saw fans without tickets try to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake. The venue has remained closed ever since and has seen campaigners work to have it reopened. The petition has so far reached over 116,000 signatures.

Lambeth Council said it supports the reopening of Brixton Academy “in principle” if a series of conditions are met.

On Monday, Philip Kolvin KC, representing AMG, told the committee the venue operator had developed new safety measures such as stronger doors, a better queuing system and more secure ticketing.

Gerald Gouriet KC, representing the Met, said: “The police do not wish to close the Academy… they believe AMG Ltd shouldn’t be the licensee. “I’m not permitted to go further into the reasons.”

Lambeth Council said a decision on the future of the venue will be made within five working days.