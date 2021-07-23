Operators of Square One, a new Manchester pop-up open-air venue on the site of a former city-centre car park, have released unseen pictures of the site ahead of its debut six-week event series which starts tomorrow, 24 July.

The venue’s décor and visuals were designed by the managing director of Manchester-based fine art company Decordia, Cordelia Ashwell, who has previously worked on events such as Parklife (cap. 80,000) Neighbourhood Weekender (25,000), Snowbombing (7,000) and Bluedot (15,000).

The pop-up series, featuring DJs Denis Sulta, Hot Since 82, Enzo Siragusa, Dan Shake, Mason Collective and Mella Dee, will operate from 24 July–29 August before “disappearing into the wilderness”.

The venue is working with promoters such as Zutekh, Jika Jika & Animal Crossing, with acts booked in-house by Square One.

The venue’s co-founder Olli Ryder said, “The landlord had seen a dramatic loss in revenue due to the pandemic whereby the conversations started. The energy between both parties aligned and the project came together.”