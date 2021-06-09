Luxury car showcase event The London Concours opened its doors yesterday (8 June) to 3,500 attendees at the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) headquarters, following its successful 1,800-capacity Covid-safe event last year.

Presented by Montres Breguet and organised by Through Events, the Covid-safe event showcased some 100 luxury vehicles across 11 classes in the City of London sunshine on HAC’s 20,000sqm green space.

Organisers said the event had been extended to a third day, from two days last year, to capitalise on visitor demand for more luxury brand content, including supercars, bespoke suits and jewellery.

London Concours director Andrew Evans said, “As ever I’m in absolutely no doubt that this astounding selection of vehicles is the greatest collection ever assembled within the City of London, it is always a genuine pleasure to be able to share these very special cars with the thousands of visitors that have made the effort to come along to the show.

“I’d also like to extend thanks to all of our partners for making the London Concours such a success, and I look forward to seeing many more people at the show today and on Thursday.”