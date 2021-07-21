The Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed that Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) VP strategic partnerships Theresa Vasquez was among 97 people confirmed dead following the collapse of a tower block in Surfside, Florida, on 24 June.

Working out of LNE’s Los Angeles office, Velasquez had been with the company since October 2018. Her 18 years of industry experience included positions at SFX Entertainment, Audio4Play, Citigroup and Sony Music.

Reportedly, Velasquez was visiting her parents, who were residents at Champlain Towers South, the night before the 12 story building collapsed.