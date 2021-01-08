Promoter Live Nation Belgium and radio station Studio Brussels have joined with local electro band The Subs for a movement named ‘I Want To Dance Again’, with the aim of staging the first post-Covid-19 indoor rave once restrictions are lifted.

The all-night rave is planned to take place at the 8,000-capacity Lotto Arena in Antwerp as a “giant celebration in the country for the return of live music” and to “culminate a good spirit for the events industry”.

No date has been confirmed for I Want To Dance Again, which carries the same title as the Subs’ latest single, but around 50% of ticket allocation has already sold out according to organisers. Tickets are priced €35 (£31).

Organisers said, “As soon as the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, we will schedule a date for the first post-Covid indoor rave without restrictions. A relief and reward for our massive efforts, after many months of dance deprivation.”