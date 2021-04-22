Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) has launched a Green Nation Touring initiative to help artists “adopt and scale” sustainable touring practices while developing industry-leading guidance.

As part of its Green Nation sustainability charter, LNE said there will be a focus on the planning, production, sourcing and community aspects of touring.

The programme comes after a sustainability study by the company found 82% of live music show attendees strive to maintain an environmentally sustainable lifestyle.

The company said it has set up a venue study to evaluate the sustainability of outside vendors and will work with London-based not-for-profit sustainability organisation Julie’s Bicycle to develop a green tour certification scheme to help “catalyse industry action”.

As part of the programme, LNE has promoted Lucy August-Perna, who has been with the company since 2016, to director of global sustainability. Prior to LNE, she spent nearly a decade working with touring artists on environmental impact reduction strategies.

LNE president and CEO Michael Rapino said, “Live Nation has the opportunity and the responsibility to provide artists and fans with live music experiences that protect our planet.

“We’re inspired by artists who are continually pushing for greener options, and as we develop those best practices the Green Nation Touring Program will help make them standards in the industry so collectively we can all make the biggest impact possible.”