Recently formed trade association LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment), which comprises 13 industry associations including the Production Services Association (PSA), is calling for a live music Transitional Support Package (TSP) to help mitigate the disruption to the live music sector caused by Brexit.

LIVE said the aim of the package would be to establish a working partnership between the Government and the live music sector until the planned UK Cultural Export Office is operational.

The DCMS has proposed the formation of a UK Cultural Export Office to provide support with Brexit-related issues across the creative industries.

Among the measures proposed are that support should be prioritised for emerging talent and those likely to be hardest hit by the new regulations, and that support should be provided not only for all those on stage but all those working behind the scenes.

The TSP would consist of five main strands of support:

Support and relief

Research

Information

Expert advice

Lobbying and negotiation

LIVE said, “Despite the significant contribution made by the live music industry to the UK economy, the cultural sector was not included in the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement. As access to the European market is essential for live music touring, this places the industry at significant risk.

“Without urgent and targeted intervention, the sector’s extensive supply chain will collapse, resulting in many thousands of job losses, company closures, and the loss of our world-leading live music supply chain to mainland Europe.”

Find further details of the TSP here.