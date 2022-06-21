Live event hospitality provider Keith Prowse has appointed former All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) exec Mick Desmond as non-executive chairman.

Desmond’s former role was commercial and media director of AELTC, responsible for delivering all commercial and media activities for The Wimbledon Championships. He was responsible for global media rights, host broadcasting, commercial partnerships, digital strategy, brand management, hospitality, ticketing and retail.

Desmond, who is an advisory board member at BAFTA, spent 25 years at several regional ITV companies and became CEO of the ITV Network. Having left ITV, he co-founded and managed a media and content business in China, IPCN.

Keith Prowse’s clients include Wimbledon, Twickenham Stadium, KIA Oval and Edgbaston.

Keith Prowse managing director Andy Vinsen said, “Mick’s a trusted advisor, he brings a wealth of business, consumer and sector experience that will be invaluable in guiding our future growth strategy. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mick for over 11 years and I know that the business and, by association, the rights holders we represent will benefit from his counsel.”

Desmond said, “Keith Prowse has built a strong and quality business in the hospitality sector. It has created a robust platform for future growth, and I look forward to helping them to fulfil their full potential.”