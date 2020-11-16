The next in the series of Access Live webinars on Wednesday, 18 November, will see a panel of representatives from venues, suppliers and industry organisations explore the steps involved in staging Covid-secure events and what systems, tech and solutions are proving useful.

Taking place at 11am, the How To Create Covid-Secure Events webinar will be moderated by Access editor Christopher Barrett and include contributions from Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed, The HAC director of events Rowan Kitching, Halo Solutions CEO & founder Lloyd Major and Realife Tech founder & CEO Adam Goodyer.

Panellists will discuss their personal experiences of staging Covid-secure events, the available information and resources, along with the tech solutions, systems and services enabling events to be run smoothy under current guidelines.

Details

Date: 18 November 2020, 11am

Registration: Free. Register here

Title: How To Create Covid-Secure Events