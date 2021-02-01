The next in the series of Access Live webinars on Wednesday, 3 February, will see a panel of representatives from venues, suppliers and industry organisations explore what the events industry is doing to address counter terrorism issues.

Taking place at 11am, in association with the Event Production Show, the Counter Terrorism: Next generation Control Rooms – for Next Generation Threats webinar will explore the learnings of the Manchester Arena Inquiry, the progress of Martyn’s Law, what should be in a next generation control room and how can it help us face next generation threats.

The webinar will be moderated by Access editor Christopher Barrett and include contributions from head of operations for OCS at The NEC Group Gavin Ward, Sports Ground Safety Authority regional inspector Jill McCracken, Martyn’s Law campaigner Figen Murray and Halo Solutions CEO & co-founder Lloyd Major.

Panellists will discuss what event operators and venues should be doing, post the Manchester Arena Inquiry, to best equip themselves ahead of Martyn’s Law and mitigate the counter terrorism risk.

Date: 3 February 2021, 11am

Registration: Free. Register here

Title: Counter Terrorism: Next generation Control Rooms – for Next Generation Threats