Brand events agency INVNT has appointed Peter Clarke as director of business development in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The appointment has been made to help INVNT secure new business, nurture existing EMEA-based accounts, and drive agency and client growth.

Clarke joins from Smyle Creative, where he held the role of client relationships manager for six years, and prior to that was the head of business development and marketing at Pumphouse Productions.

Throughout his 30-year career Clarke has developed and maintained relationships with brands including BT, EE, Diageo, Thomas Cook TUI, and Rolls Royce. He has 11 years’ experience in the event and experiential industries across EMEA.

Clarke has worked with clients across large-scale in-person conferences, exclusive VIP experiences, and virtual events. Based in the UK, Clarke’s remit spans the EMEA region and he will form a part of the agency’s global sales team.

INVNT EMEA managing director Claudia Stephenson said, “Now as we emerge from the pandemic, Peter will play a pivotal role in ensuring we continue to deliver on clients’ expectations in a post-pandemic world. Leaning on his combined business development and strategic marketing experience, he will challenge clients to re-think and re-position their brand and offering, connect them with their most important audiences, and drive ROI.”

INVNT Group chief sales officer Scott Kerr said, “Peter’s extensive knowledge of not only events but the wider marketing sector makes him perfectly equipped to share our Group portfolio offering.”

Clarke said, “We’re all aware of the power and potency of face-to-face experiences, and I’m looking forward to working with the company’s creative minds to develop hyper-personalised hybrid and in-person event and marketing campaigns for brands and organisations in the region.”