Newcastle-based Ingenious Events Group has launched new live music promotions division Magnitude Live.

The new division will be overseen by Kieran Stewart, formerly of SSD Concerts, where he worked for more than three years on the company’s portfolio of events including Riverside (cap. 600), Think Tank (350) Hit The North (5,000), This Is Tomorrow (15,000) and socially-distanced concert series Virgin Money Unity Arena (2,500).

Magnitude Live will operate out of Ingenious Events’ newly acquired “creative hub” in Newcastle’s Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate.

The company said it will focus on introducing a new wave of artists, offer opportunities to independent artists and deliver a diverse programme of live music.

Stewart said, “I’m excited for this new opportunity and taking the reins driving forward this new division which I believe will be an excellent addition to both the north-east, and national, music scenes. This is a fresh start and the possibilities are endless.

“We’re looking forward to getting back into venues with some amazing talent as we begin to return to live.”

Ingenious Events group director Daniel Burnett said, “This is an extremely exciting move for the company and with Kieran’s invaluable expertise within the industry. I really feel we have the key to bringing a plethora of fantastic live events nationwide. After over a year of isolation we are ready to hit the ground running bringing gig goers and fans up and down the country exactly what they have been waiting for.”

Upcoming Magnitude Live shows including SIGMA, James Hype, Karen Harding, Shane Codd and HARLEE.

Separately, Ingenious Events said it had entered into an exclusive ticketing partnership with See Tickets.