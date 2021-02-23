Organisers of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) said more than 250 speakers will take part in next week’s digital event.

Running online from 3-5 March, ILMC will include input from executives including CTS Eventim founder and CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg (pictured), Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, WME co-head of music Lucy Dickins, Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett and CAA London office founding agent Emma Banks.

The 33rd edition of the event will include 50 showcases from new artists, presented by booking agencies and export offices, and will see the launch of new event brand PULSE, which is being billed as “a day of discussion around the intersection of technology and live music”.

Prior to ILMC, on 2 March, the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) will involve input from touring and production professionals during a day of debate, meanwhile the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), presented with AGreenerFestival, will focus on sustainable events.

Awards programme, The Arthur Awards will stream live from the stage of the Royal Albert Hall.

ILMC head Greg Parmley said, “This edition of ILMC will mark one year since the live music business began to shut due to Covid-19, and it takes place just as markets around the world are pushing forward with plans to reopen. This is a crucial moment to bring the global live music business together to define its restart.”