Promoters Ibiza Underground Movement (IUM) will charter a private ‘party plane’ to Amnesia’s 7-Day Croatia Takeover event, following the lifting of travel restrictions and the country’s addition to the UK’s Green List for travel.
With no indoor nightclubs currently open on the Spanish party island, IUM will instead fly ticket holders to Croatia for the 3,000-capacity event at Noa Beach Club, which is run by Ibiza club and promoter Amnesia and takes place from August 30 – 5 September.
Amnesia will host a series of events at Zrce Beach on the Isle of Pag at all three of its open-air beach clubs Noa, Papaya and Kalypso.
During the return flight to Zadar Airport from London Stansted, DJs Seb Zito and Jamie Roy will be performing sets. The package for the event is priced at £649 and includes flights and a VIP ticket for the seven days.
Amnesia’s takeover of Noa Beach Club will feature DJs including Adam Beyer, Chris Stussy, Cinthie, Claptone, Marco Faraone, Michael Bibi, Patrick Topping, Prunk, Richy Ahmed and Vintage Culture.
IUM said further flights will be added from Manchester and Ibiza as the Stansted flight is now sold out. It said all Covid-related safety checks and measures will be in place before and during the flight, while a negative test is required to get into the Croatia venue and staff will be regularly tested.
Amnesia Ibiza artistic director and Electric Ibiza MD, Neil Evans (pictured), tells Access about the promoter’s plans in Croatia.
Why did you choose the location for the event and how long has it been planned?
NE: We have been in talks with our Croatian partners since the start of the year. When we first came over to visit some of the locations we were absolutely blown away by the possibilities. We knew we had to run parties over here. And the outdoor clubs were, and are, a phenomenal place to party.
We had plans for these events around six months ago but we only pushed the button on this seven-day event after our first event at the start of July. We were so impressed with how safely the clubs operate in Covid times and everything ran super smooth with no difficulties. So of course we had to come back soon.
Besides this, our Croatian partners really bought into what we do, and vice versa, and it made sense on many fronts.
What other events have you run in Croatia this summer?
We did a few events as part of BSH festival. One was an off location at a historical fortress site on the island of Pag with Jamie Jones and Marco Faraone. Wow… sensational is all I can say about that. We also held a Do Not Sleep event at NOA with Ilario Alicante and Sidney Charles, which was another one for the books after so long without partying. The location and venues are perfect for the Amnesia takeover.
Does Amnesia plan to return to Croatia next year?
100%. We are working on a New Year’s Eve project and are also partners on the annual Croatia Beach Music conference. We see a long-term partnership with NOA beach and it fits perfectly into the expansion of Amnesia into new territories.