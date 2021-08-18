Promoters Ibiza Underground Movement (IUM) will charter a private ‘party plane’ to Amnesia’s 7-Day Croatia Takeover event, following the lifting of travel restrictions and the country’s addition to the UK’s Green List for travel.

With no indoor nightclubs currently open on the Spanish party island, IUM will instead fly ticket holders to Croatia for the 3,000-capacity event at Noa Beach Club, which is run by Ibiza club and promoter Amnesia and takes place from August 30 – 5 September.

Amnesia will host a series of events at Zrce Beach on the Isle of Pag at all three of its open-air beach clubs Noa, Papaya and Kalypso.

During the return flight to Zadar Airport from London Stansted, DJs Seb Zito and Jamie Roy will be performing sets. The package for the event is priced at £649 and includes flights and a VIP ticket for the seven days.

Amnesia’s takeover of Noa Beach Club will feature DJs including Adam Beyer, Chris Stussy, Cinthie, Claptone, Marco Faraone, Michael Bibi, Patrick Topping, Prunk, Richy Ahmed and Vintage Culture.

IUM said further flights will be added from Manchester and Ibiza as the Stansted flight is now sold out. It said all Covid-related safety checks and measures will be in place before and during the flight, while a negative test is required to get into the Croatia venue and staff will be regularly tested.

Amnesia Ibiza artistic director and Electric Ibiza MD, Neil Evans (pictured), tells Access about the promoter’s plans in Croatia.