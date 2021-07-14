Some 66% of the British public intend to attend as many or more gigs than before Covid-19 hit, according to a wide-ranging survey commissioned by music industry campaigning and lobbying group UK Music.

The survey reveals the crucial role music played in helping people through Covid-19 lockdowns and a pent up demand for live shows.

Among the key findings were that 57% of adults said music had helped them cope with lockdown, around 1m adults took up an instrument during the pandemic, and for 38% of 18-24 year-olds going to a music festival or gig is one of the things they are most looking forward to.

The poll, carried out by Public First, also found that 45% of the general public are concerned about the financial viability of their local music venues due to the impact of Covid-19.

Despite Covid-19, 43% of the public are interested in going to a live concert, gig or festival this year, according to the research.

The poll was also designed to gauge the impact of music on mental health during the lockdown, and among the key findings were:

57% of adults said that music helped them cope during lockdown – compared to just 14% who disagreed

59% of those quizzed said music aided their health and wellbeing – against only 11% who disagreed

31% said they turned to music when feeling anxious and 56% listen to music to improve their mood or when they are feeling low

42% said they listened to more music during lockdown

74% said music is important to their quality of life – with 39% saying that importance has increased during the past year

26% said listening to music is their favourite hobby – second only to watching TV (42%) – and well ahead of watching films (18%) and playing video games (15%)

71% think music makes them more productive at work/studying

UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said the results demonstrated just how important music is to the British public and the critical role it has played over the course of this pandemic: “Combined with the huge economic contribution the music industry made pre-Covid-19, this is further evidence that the UK music industry is a key national asset that should be protected and supported by Government.

“With the right support, music can continue to play a vital role in improving people’s health and wellbeing in the months ahead as we look to recover from this pandemic.”