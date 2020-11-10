‘The Big Restart: Hosting with a Purpose for the Digital Age’ will be the theme of virtual conference Host City 2020 on 8-9 December.

Keynote speakers at the event, which is expected to attract a global audience of around 1,000 event industry professionals, include Sir Craig Reedie GBE, Member, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Etienne Thobois CEO Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE (pictured far right) and Glasgow Life CEO Bridget McConnell CBE (pictured left) will open proceedings. Other speakers include include AEG Europe Chief Operating Officer John Langford, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games CEO Ian Reid, Badminton World Federation VP Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul and Frances’ Minister of Sports Roxana Mărăcineanu.

The world’s two biggest sports events go head to head at Host City with Georgina Grenon, Director of Environmental Excellence, Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Federico Addiechi, Head of Sustainability and Environment, FIFA discussing how major events are contributing to environmental goals. Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General, International Association of Horticultural Producers will also share his perspective on greening cities.

Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Director Tatsuo Ogura will give an update on preparations to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Brian Lewis, President, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee and Densign White, Chair, Sporting Equals tackle another dominating issue of 2020: the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement, while Sabrina Ibanez, President of the Association of Paralympic Sports Associations leads the panel on inclusion and diversity.

Day Two kicks off with a keynote speech from Sir Russell Coutts KNZM CBE, CEO, SailGP.

World Athletics is well represented at Host City 2020 by CEO Jon Ridgeon and Jakob Larsen, Director of Competition and Events. Niels de Vos, CEO Oregon 21 LLC is also giving an insight into preparations for the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

With digitalisation accelerating rapidly, Bruno Marie-Rose, Director of Technology Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Michael Cole Chief Technology Officer European Tour and Alban Dechelotte, Head of Sponsorship & Business Development EU Esport, Riot Games share views on future event delivery and the convergence of digital and real-world events.

Other speakers Michelle Hooper, Tournament Director Rugby World Cup New Zealand 2021 and Michael D’hulst Co-Founder & CEO Super League Triathlon.

Major congresses are well represented by Aileen Crawford of Glasgow Convention Bureau, Emily Blitz of the International AIDS Society, Sven Bossu, CEO of the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC) and Aoife Delmas of the European Society of Cardiology.

Host City 2020 is being supported by EventScotland (part of VisitScotland), Glasgow Life and Glasgow Convention Bureau.

Other participating organisations include Aggreko, Department for International Trade, Sport Event Denmark, Global Esports Federation, European Sponsorship Association, International Association of Event Hosts, Association of Global Event Suppliers and many more to be announced.

Speakers, sponsors and exhibitors have access to invitation-only VIP structured networking.

To exhibit contact adam.soroka@cavendishgroup.co.uk. For speaking opportunities contact ben.avison@hostcity.com.