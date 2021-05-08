The UK Government has issued a post-Brexit checklist for musicians and accompanying staff working, performing or touring in an EU country or European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

The move comes after much post-Brexit frustration from the live music and events industry that the Government failed to negotiate visa-free travel for creative workers in the EU.

Among the issues it provides guidance on is taking musical instruments or equipment to the region. It says that if equipment is unaccompanied, temporary admissions procedures need to be considered including paying for an ATA Carnet or other temporary admission procedure that may require duties paid on them every time they are taken through customs.

It says that when returning to the UK, if touring parties have used a temporary admission procedure to take equipment to the EU and EFTA states, they may be eligible for relief from import VAT and any customs duty.

If a promoter or tour manager is using a UK-based haulier to transport instruments, equipment or other goods to the EU, they will need to consider the movement restrictions on UK-based hauliers. Once in the EU, UK hauliers will be able to undertake up to two additional movements (cross-trade or cabotage) within the EU, with a maximum of one cabotage movement within a seven-day period. Cabotage must be within the same EU country as where goods were brought in.

The guidance also covers visas and work permits. It says: “As a musician (which might include teaching and education roles) or as accompanying staff, you must check domestic immigration rules for each European country you are intending to work, perform or tour in.

“Although some countries allow for touring activities without a visa or work permit, others will require one or both, or other documentation. This may vary depending on the length of your stay and the type of activity.

“Some EU Member States use the terms ‘visa’ and ‘work permit’ interchangeably, sometimes with different meanings. It is important that you check the individual rules for the Member State(s) you are travelling to.”

The guidance can be found here.